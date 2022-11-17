Moonbeam Achieves Market Cap of $161.40 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00002144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $161.40 million and approximately $5.29 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00078048 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00060249 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000414 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00011097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00022630 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000302 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005391 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000256 BTC.

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,043,424,674 coins and its circulating supply is 452,833,262 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

