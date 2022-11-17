Moonbeam (GLMR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.01 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Moonbeam has a market cap of $164.07 million and $5.01 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00002142 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00078280 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00060249 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000418 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00022806 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005553 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000265 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,043,476,433 coins and its circulating supply is 452,899,218 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

