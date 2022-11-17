Morgan Stanley Boosts Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target to $73.00

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on SR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spire from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet cut Spire from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Spire in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spire presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.33.
Spire Trading Down 3.2 %
SR opened at $67.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.52. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $79.24. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
About Spire
Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.
