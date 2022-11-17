Morgan Stanley Boosts Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target to $73.00

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spire from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet cut Spire from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Spire in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spire presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.33.

SR opened at $67.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.52. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $79.24. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 2.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 15.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Spire by 39.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 16,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Spire by 73.9% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

