Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 34.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 76,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 19,797 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 234.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 98,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS traded down $1.98 on Thursday, reaching $87.84. 119,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,455,587. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.56. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $148.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.99%.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.