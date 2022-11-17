Morguard North American (TSE:MRG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Morguard North American’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Morguard North American Stock Performance

Morguard North American has a 12 month low of C$13.17 and a 12 month high of C$16.21.

Get Morguard North American alerts:

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$70.77 million during the quarter.

About Morguard North American

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s investment objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets and maximize long-term Unit value through active asset and property management, and expand the asset base of the REIT and increase adjusted funds from operations per Unit primarily through acquisitions and improvement of its properties through targeted deployed capital expenditures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.