Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned 0.48% of Cardlytics worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cardlytics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,928,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,005,000 after buying an additional 23,393 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Cardlytics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,140,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,454,000 after buying an additional 84,703 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Cardlytics by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 737,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after buying an additional 145,544 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cardlytics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,631,000 after buying an additional 20,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 9,002 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $38,888.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,885.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,745 shares of company stock worth $46,429. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDLX shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of CDLX stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.45. 33,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,233. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $86.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.87.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

