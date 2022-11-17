Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,406 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 419.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,171,566,000 after buying an additional 1,502,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,078 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 88.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $894,781,000 after purchasing an additional 668,719 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,632,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,027,807,000 after purchasing an additional 584,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,282,861,000 after purchasing an additional 510,546 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO traded down $4.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $507.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,676. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $472.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $511.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $677.76.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.13.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.