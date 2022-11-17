Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $10.83 Million Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,630 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Brown & Brown worth $10,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 288,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 42,972 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 16,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,479,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at $583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.84. 19,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,114. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.81%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

