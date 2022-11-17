Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $17.15 Million Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,732 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the quarter. Paycom Software makes up about 1.6% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Paycom Software worth $17,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 7.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded down $18.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $319.66. 12,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,634. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.82 and a twelve month high of $486.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 78.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.13.

Paycom Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

