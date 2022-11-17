Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $2.76 Million Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,069 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Howard Hughes worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the second quarter worth $25,411,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 20.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,623,000 after buying an additional 234,467 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 73.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,232,000 after buying an additional 120,033 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 25.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 571,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,833,000 after buying an additional 114,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth $11,397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.
HHC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.25.
The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.
