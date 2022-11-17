Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $3.22 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,616 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,970 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,136,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,961 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,359,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.80.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.83. 254,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,480,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.45 and a 200-day moving average of $131.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

