Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 3,052 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,153 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 106.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $868,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 659.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 48,716.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,321,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $124,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE DIS traded down $2.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.46. 570,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,686,730. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $160.32. The firm has a market cap of $166.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.74.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

