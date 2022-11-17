Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 5,865 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,865 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of HealthEquity worth $5,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in HealthEquity by 0.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 2.8% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 44.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $442,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $806,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,648 shares of company stock worth $3,355,690. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

HQY stock traded up $3.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.91. The company had a trading volume of 29,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,732. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.97 and a 200-day moving average of $64.88. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $79.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -81.08, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.87.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $206.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.40 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

