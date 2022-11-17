Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC cut its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises about 1.3% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $13,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.9% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Equinix by 1.6% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Equinix by 10.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 4.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 5.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Equinix Trading Down 1.6 %

Several equities analysts have commented on EQIX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix to $726.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $635.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $751.18.

EQIX stock traded down $10.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $637.69. The company had a trading volume of 9,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.92, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $853.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $583.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $637.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.09%.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.