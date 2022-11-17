Motorsport Games (MSGM) to Release Earnings on Friday

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th.
Shares of MSGM stock opened at $6.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -0.84. Motorsport Games has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $108.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93.
Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Motorsport Games to $0.60 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.53.
Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.
