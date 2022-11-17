Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTSGet Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Oppenheimer to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 262.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MOTS. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Motus GI from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Motus GI from $12.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Motus GI from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

MOTS traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $1.38. The company had a trading volume of 281,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,891. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.91. Motus GI has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.85.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Motus GI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motus GI by 237.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80,938 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Motus GI in the second quarter valued at $56,000.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

