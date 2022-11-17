Movado Group (MOV) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.36. Movado Group had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter.

Movado Group Price Performance

MOV stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $34.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,741. Movado Group has a 52 week low of $27.72 and a 52 week high of $48.66. The company has a market capitalization of $769.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.90.

Movado Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Movado Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Movado Group by 51.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Movado Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

