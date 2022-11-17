MovieBloc Price Hits $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 17th. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $34.28 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One MovieBloc token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MovieBloc Token Profile

MovieBloc was first traded on December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,965,806,221 tokens. The official website for MovieBloc is www.moviebloc.com. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MovieBloc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

