MS INTERNATIONAL (LON:MSI) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $324.94

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 324.94 ($3.82) and traded as low as GBX 324.45 ($3.81). MS INTERNATIONAL shares last traded at GBX 325 ($3.82), with a volume of 5,977 shares trading hands.

MS INTERNATIONAL Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 325.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 301.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £51.82 million and a P/E ratio of 1,083.33.

In related news, insider Nicholas Bell acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 330 ($3.88) per share, for a total transaction of £8,250 ($9,694.48). In other MS INTERNATIONAL news, insider Michael J. Bell bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 326 ($3.83) per share, with a total value of £16,300 ($19,153.94). Also, insider Nicholas Bell bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 330 ($3.88) per share, with a total value of £8,250 ($9,694.48). Insiders purchased 24,500 shares of company stock worth $7,954,000 over the last three months.

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

