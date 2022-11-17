MSD Acquisition (NASDAQ:MSDA) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.00

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 4865 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

MSD Acquisition Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSD Acquisition

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in MSD Acquisition by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 835,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 84,297 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its position in shares of MSD Acquisition by 168.0% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 537,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after buying an additional 336,843 shares during the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in MSD Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,050,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,214,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in MSD Acquisition by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,757,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,075,000 after acquiring an additional 215,098 shares in the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MSD Acquisition

MSD Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

