M&T Bank Co. (MTB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.20 on December 30th

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%.

M&T Bank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. M&T Bank has a payout ratio of 24.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect M&T Bank to earn $19.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $168.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $141.49 and a 52-week high of $193.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.24 and its 200 day moving average is $173.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michael J. Todaro sold 1,050 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.83, for a total value of $198,271.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,439.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michael J. Todaro sold 1,050 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.83, for a total value of $198,271.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,439.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,583 shares of company stock valued at $676,290. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 44.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its stake in M&T Bank by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

