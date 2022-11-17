MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.72

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 107788 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPLN. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MultiPlan to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MultiPlan from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of MultiPlan from $5.50 to $2.05 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

MultiPlan Trading Down 8.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MultiPlan

In related news, Director Mark Tabak sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $17,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,099,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,178,616.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 31.6% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 301,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 408.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 137,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 110,559 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

About MultiPlan

(Get Rating)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

