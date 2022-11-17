MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.72

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLNGet Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 107788 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPLN. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MultiPlan to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MultiPlan from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of MultiPlan from $5.50 to $2.05 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

MultiPlan Trading Down 8.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Tabak sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $17,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,099,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,178,616.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MultiPlan

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 31.6% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 301,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 408.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 137,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 110,559 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

