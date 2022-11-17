My DeFi Pet (DPET) Achieves Market Cap of $942,405.25

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $942,405.25 and approximately $723,941.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for about $0.0583 or 0.00000349 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.69 or 0.01628254 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00012808 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00048451 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00046256 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $288.39 or 0.01734741 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

