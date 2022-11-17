My DeFi Pet Price Down 11.1% Over Last Week (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $936,253.80 and $674,414.01 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for about $0.0579 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $269.93 or 0.01618301 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00012805 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00048205 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00046875 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $285.74 or 0.01713096 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.