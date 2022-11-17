Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $136.72

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $136.72 and traded as high as $179.94. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $178.47, with a volume of 76,385 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Nabors Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nabors Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nabors Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.67.

Nabors Industries Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.73 and a 200-day moving average of $136.98.

Institutional Trading of Nabors Industries

About Nabors Industries

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 5.0% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth about $855,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 15.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

