Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $136.72

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $136.72 and traded as high as $179.94. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $178.47, with a volume of 76,385 shares changing hands.
NBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Nabors Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nabors Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nabors Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.73 and a 200-day moving average of $136.98.
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.
