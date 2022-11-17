National Bank Financial Comments on NanoXplore Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for NanoXplore in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for NanoXplore’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$28.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$25.39 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of NanoXplore in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of NanoXplore from C$9.30 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of GRA opened at C$2.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$456.99 million and a P/E ratio of -25.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.49. NanoXplore has a 1 year low of C$2.35 and a 1 year high of C$8.45.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

