National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Several other analysts also recently commented on NATI. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on National Instruments from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.
National Instruments Stock Down 3.5 %
National Instruments stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.60. 561,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,008. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day moving average is $36.71. National Instruments has a 52 week low of $29.81 and a 52 week high of $45.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 1.06.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in National Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 95,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 24,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 4.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in National Instruments by 18.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in National Instruments by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.
