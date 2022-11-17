National Storage REIT (OTC:NTSGF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of National Storage REIT (OTC:NTSGF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
National Storage REIT Stock Performance
About National Storage REIT
National Storage REIT engages in providing self-storage and tailoring self-storage solutions to residential and commercial customers. It offers spans self-storage, business storage, records management, climate controlled wine storage, vehicle storage, vehicle and trailer hire, packaging, insurance and other value added services.
