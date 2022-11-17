Navcoin (NAV) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,156.33

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0429 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.21 million and approximately $1,156.33 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00118847 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00237233 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005962 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00060588 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036997 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000328 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,868,611 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

