Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Navigator in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Navigator stock opened at $11.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $921.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.75 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Navigator has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $15.21.

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Navigator had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $103.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Navigator will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVGS. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Navigator by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 114,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 61,039 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Navigator by 14.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 53,523 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navigator by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Navigator in the third quarter worth about $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

