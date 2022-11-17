Nblh (NBLH) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $58.28

Nblh (NBLH) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. During the last week, Nblh has traded 86.6% higher against the dollar. One Nblh token can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Nblh has a market cap of $63.68 million and $58.28 worth of Nblh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nblh’s launch date was July 31st, 2022. Nblh’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Nblh is medium.com/@nblhdoa. The official website for Nblh is nblhdao.io. Nblh’s official Twitter account is @nblhdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nblh (NBLH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nblh has a current supply of 900,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nblh is 0.00703569 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $560.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nblhdao.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nblh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nblh should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nblh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

