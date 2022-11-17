NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Down 21% This Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.52 billion and approximately $87.14 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.84 or 0.00011114 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00077278 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00060246 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022863 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000303 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005327 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000254 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 827,549,326 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 827,549,326 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.88869272 USD and is down -5.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 198 active market(s) with $87,300,277.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.