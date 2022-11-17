Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Downgraded to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NLTX. Guggenheim lowered Neoleukin Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Neoleukin Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.00.
Neoleukin Therapeutics Trading Down 5.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NLTX opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $6.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93.
Institutional Trading of Neoleukin Therapeutics
About Neoleukin Therapeutics
Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX)
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
- Should you still buy Chevron’s stock ex-dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.