Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Downgraded to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTXGet Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NLTX. Guggenheim lowered Neoleukin Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Neoleukin Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLTX opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $6.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 9.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 343,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 30,663 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 43.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,064,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 626,805 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,116,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 880,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

