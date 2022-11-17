Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Stock Performance

Shares of NEON opened at $3.88 on Monday. Neonode has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.65.

Institutional Trading of Neonode

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEON. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Neonode by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Neonode in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Neonode by 121.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Neonode by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. 13.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neonode

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

