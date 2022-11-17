NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on NetApp to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. OTR Global upgraded NetApp to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.50.

NetApp stock opened at $72.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. NetApp has a 12 month low of $60.56 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.85%.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of NetApp by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,863 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of NetApp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 361,633 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,971 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of NetApp by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 95,285 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 18,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

