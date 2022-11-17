NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Trading 9.8% Higher

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) shares traded up 9.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.64 and last traded at $71.61. 102,640 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,414,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NTES. Citigroup lowered their price target on NetEase from $140.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NetEase from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.38.

NetEase Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.56 and its 200 day moving average is $85.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetEase

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 19.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTES. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 14.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,000,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,197,000 after buying an additional 757,084 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 31.1% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,250,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,849,000 after buying an additional 534,272 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the second quarter worth approximately $47,999,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 219.7% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 745,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,611,000 after buying an additional 512,387 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 8,032.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 442,936 shares during the period. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

