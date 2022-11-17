New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Barclays

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NFE. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised New Fortress Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research lowered New Fortress Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of NFE opened at $47.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.68. New Fortress Energy has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $63.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $731.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.10 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFE. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 386,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,451,000 after purchasing an additional 16,197 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 118.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 18,471 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 124.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,396 shares during the period. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

