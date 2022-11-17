New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.42-2.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.46.
New Jersey Resources Stock Down 0.6 %
New Jersey Resources stock opened at $44.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62. New Jersey Resources has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.50.
New Jersey Resources Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 68.12%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of New Jersey Resources
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 19.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the second quarter worth $390,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the first quarter worth $404,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the second quarter worth $458,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the third quarter worth $534,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About New Jersey Resources
New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.
