New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Insider Sells $88,627.08 in Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $88,627.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,960 shares in the company, valued at $984,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

New Relic Stock Performance

NEWR traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.00. The stock had a trading volume of 482,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.95. New Relic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $121.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEWR. StockNews.com upgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on New Relic in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on New Relic from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on New Relic to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Relic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

New Relic Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,324,000. Jana Partners LLC bought a new position in New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at $57,964,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in New Relic by 2,740.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 827,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,393,000 after buying an additional 797,909 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in New Relic by 1,029.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 553,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,786,000 after buying an additional 504,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,972,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

