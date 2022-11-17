New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Insider Sells $88,627.08 in Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $88,627.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,960 shares in the company, valued at $984,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
New Relic Stock Performance
NEWR traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.00. The stock had a trading volume of 482,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.95. New Relic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $121.19.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEWR. StockNews.com upgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on New Relic in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on New Relic from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on New Relic to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Relic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.58.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
New Relic Company Profile
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.
Featured Articles
