NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) CEO H Michael Krimbill Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 100,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,688,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE NGL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.26. 989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $2.80.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGL. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 82.2% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,720,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after buying an additional 1,678,166 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 131.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 677,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 384,780 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 348.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 350,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 272,370 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 102.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 411,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 207,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.
NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.
