Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Acquires 617 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,479 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 2.6% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.40.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $4.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $207.99. The stock had a trading volume of 54,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,137,293. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The firm has a market cap of $127.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.90 and its 200 day moving average is $215.67.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

