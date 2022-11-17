Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Purchases 44 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,535 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU traded down $4.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $351.28. 17,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,799. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $317.98 and a 200-day moving average of $306.29. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $478.28. The stock has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.74.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

