Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,978 shares of company stock valued at $10,819,358 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

LHX traded down $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $220.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,459. The stock has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.75. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.16 and its 200 day moving average is $233.00.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.