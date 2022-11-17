Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.42.
LHX traded down $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $220.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,459. The stock has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.75. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.16 and its 200 day moving average is $233.00.
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.78%.
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
