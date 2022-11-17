Nightfood (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Stock Price Up 27.7%

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 27.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.13. 393,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 269% from the average session volume of 106,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
Nightfood Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15.
Nightfood Company Profile
Nightfood Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of sleep-friendly snack food products in the United States. It offers ice cream, chips, and cookies under the Nightfood brand. The company sells its products through retailers and distributors. Nightfood Holdings, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Tarrytown, New York.
Recommended Stories
