NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth about $938,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,169 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.96.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.92. 292,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,263,539. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $177.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 34.56%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

