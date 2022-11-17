Nina Richardson Sells 1,351 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Stock

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) Director Nina Richardson sold 1,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,820 shares in the company, valued at $988,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SLAB traded down $2.41 on Thursday, hitting $138.72. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,920. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.44 and a 52-week high of $211.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.02 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.37 and a 200-day moving average of $133.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $161.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

