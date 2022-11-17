NIO (NYSE:NIO) Downgraded by China Renaissance

China Renaissance downgraded shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. China Renaissance currently has $12.30 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $24.30.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $39.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.32.

NIO Stock Down 8.5 %

NYSE NIO opened at $10.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.34. NIO has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $43.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 24.94% and a negative return on equity of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIO will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in NIO by 65.8% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIO by 557.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in NIO by 174.2% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in NIO by 988.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in NIO by 47.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. 31.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

