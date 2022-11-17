Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Noah from $32.10 to $30.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Shares of Noah stock opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.54. Noah has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The company has a market cap of $980.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $110.20 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Noah will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOAH. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 25.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Noah by 10.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 79,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noah by 4.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Noah by 205.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Noah by 29.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

