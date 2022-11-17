Norris Perne & French LLP MI Acquires 261 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $13,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,777,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,300 shares of company stock worth $13,091,386 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $5.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $530.41. 21,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,126. The company has a market cap of $208.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $672.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $520.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $542.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.00.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

