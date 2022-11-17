Norris Perne & French LLP MI Grows Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 28.6% in the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in Waste Management by 7.4% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 55.1% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 9.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.75.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $158.19. 29,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.16 and its 200 day moving average is $160.24. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

